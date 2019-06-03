McGrath backs Pandya to be 'Yuvraj' of India's WC campaign

Australian great on Monday said can be the stand out for in the ongoing and make the difference like Singh did in the 2011 edition.

was named of the tournament in 2011 when he shone with both bat and ball to help win the title for the second time.

Asked if would miss a like who provided the firepower as a finisher in 2011, McGrath said: " can play that role. DK (Dinesh Karthik) is a good finisher too. I think they have got the team to do well.

"Their bowling attack.. with who is up there with the best ODI bowlers in the world. The lengths he bowls and bowls quality yorkers. He is a really good finisher. They have got the team to perform really well in this Have to see how they go in the English conditions," said the former pacer here.

M S Dhoni will be another key player for India, said the Australian.

"There is always a lot of pressure on them (the Indian team) in a big tournament. But, they have played well in big tournaments before. But English conditions... it is going to be interesting. Dhoni I think he is going to be a key player for India.

"The experience that he has and the way he goes about the game, he knows it so well... it will benefit India. And the way Dhoni finished recently in in the one-dayers... they have plenty of other quality players. It is just about being consistent," he said.

McGrath, who is at the MRF Pace Foundation here, picked England, India and as his three favourites for

"England... they are a quality One-Day unit. To me they are favourites... India have played good one-day The brand of it plays can be very similar to England. are peaking at the right time. I think Australia have the ability to win this world cup... but I think England are the favourites," he said.

" will have some good games. It is fearless, but needs to be consistent."



McGrath said he is looking forward to watch the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada and Bumrah at

" has done incredibly well, is a match-winner when he gets it right and Rabada of Bumrah is one guy I am really impressed with. They are the guys I enjoy watching," he added.

About the prospects of his World Cup record of 71 wickets being broken, he said if anyone can play long enough, he could surpass him.

"If they play long enough, they can. I was lucky enough to play in four. I didn't take too many wickets in my first outing, but did decently afterwards. Records are there to be broken. If you got to beat that tally, you probably have to feature in four WCs," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)