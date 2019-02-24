MCX CEO Paranjape decides not to pursue second term

Multi Commodity Exchange of India MD and CEO Mrugank Paranjape, whose term expires on May 8, has decided not to seek a second term.
It has informed the same to the board of directors of the company, MCX Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
"Mrugank Paranjape, MD and CEO and a key managerial personnel of the company, whose term expires with effect from close of business hours on May 8, 2019, has decided not to pursue the opportunity of a second term as the MD and CEO of MCX," it said in a filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
