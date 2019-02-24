JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Four BJP allies in Maha to meet to discuss seat-sharing

Modi only leader who can give befitting reply to Pakistan: Shah
Business Standard

MCX CEO Paranjape decides not to pursue second term

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Multi Commodity Exchange of India MD and CEO Mrugank Paranjape, whose term expires on May 8, has decided not to seek a second term.

It has informed the same to the board of directors of the company, MCX Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"Mrugank Paranjape, MD and CEO and a key managerial personnel of the company, whose term expires with effect from close of business hours on May 8, 2019, has decided not to pursue the opportunity of a second term as the MD and CEO of MCX," it said in a filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 18:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements