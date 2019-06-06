MEA working with BCCI to develop cricket in Maldives

The is working with the BCCI to train Maldivian cricketers after the island nation's sought India's assistance in developing the sport to international standard in his country.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, said is also looking into constructing a stadium in the South Asian country, which is another request made by it.

"One of the focus in our ties with the is on people-to-people relationship and in looking at ways to strengthen it," he said.

In April, attended an (IPL) match in Bengaluru and subsequently expressed interest to develop a team in the and sought India's assistance in training this team and bringing it up to the requisite standard.

" among his requests, which are under examination, is a stadium in the Maldives. We expect to build it under the line of credit that we plan to give," Gokhale said.

He said the ministry is working with the Board of Control for in (BCCI) to train Maldivian cricketers.

"A team from the BCCI visited the Maldives earlier in May for training of Maldivian cricketers, organising coaching programmes and supply of kits," he said.

During Solih's visit to Bengaluru, he was presented jerseys by team captain Virat Kohli, former M S Dhoni and IPL

On the occasion, top BCCI officials, including Saba Karim, had given a presentation to the entire Maldives contingent.

governs the sport in the island nation. It became a member of the and an affiliate of the in 1998.

will pay a two-day visit to the Maldives beginning Saturday in his first bilateral trip after reelection for a second term as the

