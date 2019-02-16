Pulwama: Shopkeepers in Gujarat observe bandh; protests held

Shopkeepers downed shutters Saturday as a mark of tribute to the 40 CRPF men killed in the terrorist attack even as people held protests and took out silent rallies in different parts of to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

Shopping centres wore a deserted look in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Shopkeepers downed shutters to pay tribute to the martyrs.

People protested the Thursday's attack in district of and Kashmir by burning Pakistan's national flag and effigies of terrorists.

Pakistan-based terror outfit (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the carnage.

The protesters also raised anti- slogans and demanded revenge.

At many places in the state, people offered silent tribute and also held candle marches.

Devotees wrapped the idol of Lord Somnath at the famous with the tricolour as a way to pay tribute to the departed souls.

"As an Indian, I would say the tragic event is very shameful and every Indian wants revenge. The jawans who protect us have been killed brutally.

"May God give peace to their souls," said Daksha Patel, a resident of Vastral in

"We should take revenge for the martyrdom of our brave soldiers. If required, we are ready to go to the border and fight against the enemy.

"We should teach a lesson it never forgets," said resident Bhimaji Chaudhary, who took part in a protest march.

The ruling BJP said it will organise 2-hour protest and tribute programmes in cities and towns across on Sunday.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles of the CRPF travelling from to

