Pulwama: Shopkeepers in Gujarat observe bandh; protests held

Shopkeepers downed shutters Saturday as a mark of tribute to the 40 CRPF men killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack even as people held protests and took out silent rallies in different parts of Gujarat to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs.
Shopping centres wore a deserted look in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Shopkeepers downed shutters to pay tribute to the martyrs.
People protested the Thursday's attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir by burning Pakistan's national flag and effigies of terrorists.
Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the carnage.
The protesters also raised anti-Pakistan slogans and demanded revenge.
At many places in the state, people offered silent tribute and also held candle marches.
Devotees wrapped the idol of Lord Somnath at the famous Somnath Temple with the tricolour as a way to pay tribute to the departed souls.
"As an Indian, I would say the tragic event is very shameful and every Indian wants revenge. The jawans who protect us have been killed brutally.
"May God give peace to their souls," said Daksha Patel, a resident of Vastral in Ahmedabad.
"We should take revenge for the martyrdom of our brave soldiers. If required, we are ready to go to the border and fight against the enemy.
"We should teach Pakistan a lesson it never forgets," said Ahmedabad resident Bhimaji Chaudhary, who took part in a protest march.
The ruling BJP said it will organise 2-hour protest and tribute programmes in cities and towns across Gujarat on Sunday.
As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles of the CRPF travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU