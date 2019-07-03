Mediators call on Sudan generals, protesters to resume talks Wednesday

African Union and Ethiopian mediators said they have invited Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders to resume talks Wednesday on creating a new governing body for the country.

"We have invited the two parties for a meeting tomorrow, and we have fixed for them a time and place," said African Union envoy Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt at a joint press conference with his Ethiopian counterpart Mahmoud Dirir.

Negotiations between the generals and protest leaders collapsed in May over the make-up of the governing body and who should lead it -- a civilian or soldier.

The mediators have come up with a compromise to resolve the crisis that has rocked Sudan for months, following the military ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in April after widespread protest.

"The document has been presented to the two parties and they considered it as a good base for negotiations," Lebatt said, without detailing where talks would take place.

But Ethiopian envoy Dirir cautioned that there remained "one point where opinions are conflicting" over the governing body.

Tensions remain high between the two sides following a June 3 crackdown by men in military fatigues on a protest camp which left dozens dead.

On Sunday tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied against the ruling generals, urging them to hand power to a civilian administration.

