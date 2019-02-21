Medical Fair India 2019 begins in Delhi

-
A three-day medical trade show, Medical Fair India (MFI) 2019, was kickstarted Thursday in which global medical device manufacturers, healthcare experts, industry bodies, think tanks and policy makers from over 25 countries will participate.
Addressing the MFI in a message, Health Minister J P Nadda said the government, under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat is committed towards ensuring universal healthcare to all, a system which is devoid of any financial hardships and improving quality of life for people.
"I'm confident that the Medical Fair India will act as a platform for healthcare experts and stakeholders to share and discuss tangible solutions to diverse healthcare bottlenecks, challenges and issues of concerns," he said.
Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in a message said he was confident that such recognition would give encouragement and impetus in the overall growth of the healthcare sector while being mutually beneficial for the healthcare professionals present on the occasion.
Day one of the MFI witnessed eminent dignitaries from the government, international agencies and associations, doctors from leading hospitals, Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) for rehabilitation aids, pharmaceutical industry veterans, medical device manufacturers, distributors and traders among others.
The MFI is organised by Messe Dusseldorf India, a fully owned subsidiary of Messe Dsseldorf GmbH, the world's leading trade fair organiser and exhibitions service provider.
"The Medical Fair India is well known for its ability to detect trends and respond to new innovations. Therefore, each edition is unique as it explores new sub-segments and opportunities for diversification.
"Keeping pace with the global developments in medical and healthcare space, MFI 2019 will successfully demonstrate the potential of Indian healthcare sector on the world map," said Thomas Schlitt, Managing Director, Messe Dsseldorf India.
