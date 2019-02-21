Medical Fair India 2019 begins in Delhi

A three-day medical trade show, Medical Fair (MFI) 2019, was kickstarted Thursday in which global manufacturers, healthcare experts, industry bodies, think tanks and policy makers from over 25 countries will participate.

Addressing the MFI in a message, J P Nadda said the government, under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat is committed towards ensuring to all, a system which is devoid of any financial hardships and improving quality of life for people.

"I'm confident that the Medical Fair will act as a platform for and stakeholders to share and discuss to diverse healthcare bottlenecks, challenges and issues of concerns," he said.

for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in a message said he was confident that such recognition would give encouragement and impetus in the overall growth of the while being mutually beneficial for the present on the occasion.

Day one of the MFI witnessed eminent dignitaries from the government, international agencies and associations, doctors from leading hospitals, Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) for rehabilitation aids, pharmaceutical industry veterans, manufacturers, distributors and traders among others.

The MFI is organised by Messe India, a fully owned subsidiary of Messe Dsseldorf GmbH, the world's leading trade fair organiser and exhibitions service provider.

"The Medical Fair is well known for its ability to detect trends and respond to new innovations. Therefore, each edition is unique as it explores new sub-segments and opportunities for diversification.

"Keeping pace with the global developments in medical and healthcare space, MFI 2019 will successfully demonstrate the potential of Indian on the world map," said Thomas Schlitt, Managing Director,

