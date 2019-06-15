R K Singh Saturday assured international community that will achieve the target set under the Agreement on Climate Change to reduce emissions, saying that the country "is moving towards those goals".

had committed to reduce its emissions by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels under the agreement (COP21).

" is implementing one of the largest Renewable expansion programs, Efficiency programmes and moving towards the achievement of our target to fulfill our commitment made in Agreement on Climate Change," Singh said while making interventions at the Ministerial Meeting on Transitions and Global for Sustainable Growth, being held in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on June 15-16.

The power and new & highlighted the path breaking achievements in household electrification and providing to all in India.

The also mentioned about the progressive steps towards the achievement of the target to fulfill commitment made in Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

He also expressed confidence that India will achieve 40 per cent renewable in by 2030. In addition to this, Singh mentioned various such as through PAT, UJALA, Standard & Labelling, ECBC etc and reiterated the country's commitment for greener and healthier planet.

The minister said that India is achieving one of the largest expansion of in the world, and it has become a net exporter of power in past five years.

He also talked about India's achievements in Transmission systems - One Grid, Corridors etc.

India's achievements in power and renewable sectors received appreciation at the ministerial meet.

On the sidelines of the meet, Singh had bilateral meeting with IEA ED and discussed cooperation between India and IEA.

Singh also had bilateral meeting with Therese Coffey, Parliamentary Under for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, UK and discussed various areas of cooperation between the two countries related to energy and

The minister also held bilateral meeting with Hiroshige Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade & Industry,

He also met with Russian of Energy

