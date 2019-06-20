Meeting between HRD minister, state education ministers postponed

A meeting scheduled for June 22 between Nishank and state ministers on the National Policy has been postponed to the first week of June, officials said.

The meeting has been postponed due to the ongoing Parliament session and the demand for more time to study the policy.

The National Policy and the recruitment against vacant posts in educational institutions will be on the agenda when the will hold the meeting.

After the meeting, the policy is likely to be finalised.

Pokhriyal had assumed the charge of the ministry on May 31.

Officials said the will hold the meeting with state education ministers to discuss the education policy, which will be finalised after a discussion with state governments.

Public feedback has been sought on the policy till June 30.

