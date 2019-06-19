US says no conditions to talks with North Korea

The US on said Wednesday there were no preconditions to resuming talks with but urged greater action on denuclearization.

A week after said he received a new "beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US said that Pyongyang's promises to give up nuclear weapons lay at the heart of warming relations.

"We can't make enough progress without meaningful and verifiable steps on denuclearization," Biegun said at the think tank. "It's absolutely at the core of this. It's what produced this moment to begin with," he said.

But Biegun said that nuclear progress was not a condition for resuming talks, amid a standstill in diplomacy since a February summit between Kim and Trump -- the second between the two leaders after their historic first meeting in a year ago.

"That is not a condition, and let me say that it will be met with equal vigor on our part to address in parallel all the other commitments that our two leaders made in Singapore," Biegun said.

Trump has offered a new relationship including support for North Korea's creaky economy if Kim gives up nuclear weapons.

But Trump's aides have insisted on no let-up in economic sanctions until takes concrete action -- a row that contributed to the failure of the summit to seal a deal.

Biegun voiced appreciation for North Korean officials' efforts and downplayed a South Korean newspaper report that his counterpart, Chol, was executed after the summit.

"We don't know, and I would tend to think a little bit of that is overblown, but part of it is driven by the fact that so much that happens in is opaque to us," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)