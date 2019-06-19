PMLA case: Court orders Zakir Naik to appear before it on July 31

-
A special PMLA court here Wednesday ordered controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, accused of laundering money to the tune of Rs 193 crore, to personally appear before it on July 31.
The court warned that if Naik fails to appear before it by July 31, a non-bailable warrant will be issued against him.
PMLA court judge Prashant P Rajvaidya gave the order after taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against one of the accused in the case - Abul Sathak.
Naik himself is absconding and is said to be in Malaysia.
He was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR that was registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
