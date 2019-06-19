JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US says no conditions to talks with North Korea

As Gulf tensions rise, Israel's Netanyahu warns 'enemies'
Business Standard

PMLA case: Court orders Zakir Naik to appear before it on July 31

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A special PMLA court here Wednesday ordered controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, accused of laundering money to the tune of Rs 193 crore, to personally appear before it on July 31.

The court warned that if Naik fails to appear before it by July 31, a non-bailable warrant will be issued against him.

PMLA court judge Prashant P Rajvaidya gave the order after taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against one of the accused in the case - Abul Sathak.

Naik himself is absconding and is said to be in Malaysia.

He was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR that was registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 23:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU