Meghalaya launches water conservation campaign 'Jal Shakti

With some parts of the country facing widespread water shortages, Meghalaya government on Monday launched a water conservation campaign, as a part of the pan-India roll-out, targeting water stressed areas for stocktaking and increasing water table.

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA), to be implemented in two phases, will also stress on water harvesting, a senior government official said while launching the programme at Tura in West Garo Hills district.

At a meeting there, Community and Rural department Commissioner and Secretary P Sampath Kumar asked the heads of all the 11 districts of the state to submit conservation plans to mitigate water crisis.

"The main objective of the campaign is to ramp up rain water harvesting and conservation efforts so as to promote efficient use of water especially during the dry months," Kumar said at the meeting.

The phase I of the JSA commenced on Monday and would continue till September 15, while the phase II would be from October 1 to March 31 next year.

"During the period, multipurpose dams and similar infrastructure in the identified locations especially in water stressed areas will be constructed," Kumar said.

He said the block development officers were asked to identify water stressed areas and come up with model plans required there.

The plans will include rain water harvesting, construction of check dams, springshed development and renovation of traditional water bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)