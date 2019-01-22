MEIL Pitches for Annuity Projects in Water Supply

/ -- For the first time in the country, Megha Engineering and (MEIL), has taken up five water supply projects on an annuity basis. They are Keshavapur Reservoir (Hyderabad), the potable water supply to 190 villages and 5 municipalities of surrounding Outer Ring Road (ORR), 2426 School buildings construction in and districts in and Bulk drinking water project in in Odisha.

Explaining the annuity projects, Mr. Bonthupally Srinivas Reddy, Vice President, MEIL, Keshavapur Reservoir, said, "When government runs out of planned budget, some of the essential projects are awarded to interested private companies and in turn, the companies will recover the cost over a period from the government. Earlier, these annuity projects were taken up in infrastructure and road projects. But, for the first time in India, MEIL has taken up annuity projects in the education and drinking water sectors."



10 tmc Keshavapur ReservoirThe Keshavapur reservoir in Shameerpet construction with 10 tmc capacity will cater to the drinking water needs of city. Along with Keshavapur reservoir, MEIL is also constructing a water treatment plant with 750 mld capacity to cater the water needs of Shameerpet and nearby villages. Mr. said, " MEIL has tak en up this project at an estimated cost of Rs. 4,396.15 crore, out of which the government will allocate 20 per cent and 80 per cent by MEIL, which will repay at the time of the maintenance period. This project to be completed in 36 months. Megha Engineering plans to begin this project works very soon."Megha water for GreaterDrinking water supply project to 190 villages surrounding Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been taken up by MEIL at an estimated cost of Rs. 628 crore. This project will be completed within two years. MEIL will be reimbursed the cost by the government in the next 7 seven years.

Water Supply to Municipalities



Drinking water supply to Husnabad, Andhol, Jogipet, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Deverakonda municipalities under mission Bhagiradha is the main aim of this project. MEIL has taken this project on an annuity basis with an estimated cost of Rs. 163.85 crore. This project will be completed in 15 months and the cost will be reimbursed in the next 7 years.

School Buildings by Megha



Under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan project, Megha is to construct 1378 school buildings in 46 mandals in district and 1048 school buildings in 56 mandals in district. The estimated cost of this project is Rs. 589.72 crore. MEIL will maintain these buildings for five years.

Bulk water project in



MEIL completed the bulk water supply projects in IIT and NISER and industrial parks in and Khorda and Jatna municipalities. MEIL spent about Rs. 187 crore for these projects and will maintain it for 25 years.

About MEIL



Megha Engineering and (MEIL) established in 1989, is one of the fastest growing infra companies in Over the years, MEIL has constructed numerous structures like large civil constructions, oil and gas pipelines, pump houses, large water treatment plants, dams, reservoirs, power transmission lines, power generation units, tunnels - and all of them have an important role to play in improving the quality of life of the common man for many years into the foreseeable future.

