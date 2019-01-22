HBO to premiere horror anthology show 'Folklore' in February

HBO's new horror anthology show called "Folklore" will premiere on February 1.

The show will air on NOW, GO, On Demand and partners' streaming platforms, reported

"Folklore", a six-episode, hour-long series, takes place across six Asian countries Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and

Each episode is based on the respective country's myths and folklore, featuring supernatural beings and occult beliefs.

Helmed by different directors, each story was also filmed in the local language of the country.

Episodes include the Indonesia-set "A Mother's Love" about a single mother and her young son who discover a group of dirty and underfed children living in a mansion's attic and a tale from called "Toyol" in which a turns to a mysterious woman who possesses shamanistic powers in order to salvage his town's dire economic situation.

