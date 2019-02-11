Melissa Benoist and 'Supergirl' co-star Chris Wood are engaged

Actor Melissa Benoist is engaged to her "Supergirl" co-star Chris Wood.
The 30-year-old star shared the news on Instagram.
"Yes yes yes it will always be yes," Benoist captioned the photo in which she is flaunting her diamond ring (designed by Jen Meyer) as Wood, 30, kissed her cheek.
The couple met on the set of the CW series she plays the titular hero, and he joined the cast as her on-screen love interest Mon-El in 2016.
Benoist was previously married to "Glee" co-star Blake Jenner; they wed in spring 2015 and filed for divorce in 2016.
