Tech Mahindra commits to 22 pc reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

IT firm Monday said it is committed to reducing its emissions by 22 per cent by the year 2030, from a 2016 base-year.

The company aims to further reduce its emissions by 50 per cent by the year 2050.

The same has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), said in a statement.

"The SBTi approval confirms that Tech Mahindra's long-term targets are in line with the level of decarbonisation required to keep global temperature increase below 2C, as compared to pre-industrial temperatures, as set out in the Agreement on climate change," it added.

said the company is consciously adopting a strategy that will deliver innovative solutions without adversely affecting the

"SBTi gives us a clear roadmap to optimise our carbon footprint and is enabling us to move towards a low carbon economy that will reduce future climate change risks," he added.

The Mumbai-based company said it is focusing on improving through process optimisation, energy conservation initiatives, increased use of and by investing in low emission and

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the Global Compact, (WRI) and the (WWF). It defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses and approves companies' targets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)