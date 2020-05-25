Mercedes Benz offers customised finance options to lure customers back

Mercedes Benz India on Monday launched flexible financial solutions with an aim to instill customer confidence and create a positive sentiment in the market currently reeling under the impact of slowdown and coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Under its 'Wishbox 2.0', the German luxury carmaker is offering customised financial solutions including no EMI for first three months, lesser EMIs for the first six months with regular EMIs starting from 7th month of purchase and 10-year extended loan.

"As the markets across the country start reopening and operations begin in a graded manner, we are introducing Wishbox 2.0', a host of customised and highly flexible financial solutions, aimed at reinstalling customer confidence and empowering them to buy their Mercedes," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

He further said, "Wishbox 2.0 is highly flexible and we are confident will instill customer confidence by offsetting some of their financial commitments. These smart financing solutions are one-of-its kind and are our own way of supporting our customers' investments and addressing the prevalent market challenges."



Under Wishbox 2.0' a customer opting for a standard loan can avail of an EMI free period for the first three months and monthly installments will only commence after three months of the 3, 4, 5 years loan as customised.

Also, the company is providing Step-Up 2020' option, under which a customer can pay small sum as EMIs for the first six months of the contract and regular EMIs starting from the seventh month.

Mercedes-Benz India also said if is offering for the first time ever a 10-year loan tenure with the customer also having the option to opt for a guaranteed buy back after five years.

Commenting on business resumption following relaxation of lockdown guidelines, Schwenk said, "We are swiftly getting back to business with gradual re-opening of our dealerships across markets following all the social distancing protocols and adhering to all safety and sanitisation measures. We are confident, we will be able to operationalise the remaining outlets following the local authorities' directives, soon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)