Two NLFT militants surrender in Tripura

Two militants of the banned of (NLFT), along with their families, have surrendered in district, a said Friday.

The two insurgents, identified as self-styled Lance Corporal (47) and self-styled Sepoy Dipenjoy fled from their hideout at Mandarichera in Chittagong Hill Tract of and surrendered to the in-charge of (BOP) Ganesh in district on Thursday, the (DIG) of BSF, C L Belwa, said.

Among them, surrendered with his wife (22), and son 10-month-old Rahel Debbarma, while Dipenjoy surrendered with his wife Karjabala (20), and 14-month-old son Jugan Tripura, he said.

The insurgents told that many other cadres of the outfit are looking for opportunities of surrender since they are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

The also said that insurgency has reached a dying stage and many militants have expressed their willingness to surrender as a result counter insurgency measures taken by both the state and the Centre.

The NLFT came into existence on March 12, 1989.

The had declared it outlawed in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

