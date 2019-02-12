Met office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain, snowfall in HP

The Meteorological department has issued yellow warning for heavy rain and snowfall on February 14 and 15 in Himachal Pradesh, an said.

The department forecast rain and snowfall in the high and mid hills and hailstorm in the low hills and plains of the state from February 13 to 16, said.

A fresh western disturbance and its interaction with tropical easterlies or winds blowing from the east is likely from February 13 to 16, resulting into heavy rains and snow, he said.

The issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."



Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings - it indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect the public.

