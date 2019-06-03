Mexico secures Monday talk in Washington on US tariff threat

Mexican Marquez plans to meet in on Monday with US Ross in an effort to defuse rising trade tensions.

Marquez says via Sunday that she scheduled the meeting with Ross while both attended the Saturday inauguration of Nayib Bukele, accompanying the message with a picture of her smiling next to Ross.

has threatened to slap a 5 per cent tariff on all Mexican goods starting June 10 if the country fails to stem the flow of migrants and drugs into the US, and gradually raise that tariff to 25 per cent if he remains unsatisfied with the results.

Mexican trade and foreign relations officials have meetings scheduled as well for Wednesday in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)