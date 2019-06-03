JUST IN
Business Standard

Mexico secures Monday talk in Washington on US tariff threat

AP  |  Mexico City 

Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez plans to meet in Washington on Monday with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in an effort to defuse rising trade tensions.

Marquez says via Twitter Sunday that she scheduled the meeting with Ross while both attended the Saturday inauguration of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, accompanying the message with a picture of her smiling next to Ross.

President Donald Trump has threatened to slap a 5 per cent tariff on all Mexican goods starting June 10 if the country fails to stem the flow of migrants and drugs into the US, and gradually raise that tariff to 25 per cent if he remains unsatisfied with the results.

Mexican trade and foreign relations officials have meetings scheduled as well for Wednesday in Washington.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 00:55 IST

