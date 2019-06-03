J-K: Six arrested for bovine smuggling

Six alleged bovine smugglers were arrested and 38 cattle recused in separate incidents from and districts of on Sunday, police said.

A police party in Mahore and Chasana areas of intercepted some persons who were smuggling bovines to Kashmir, they said.

Naseem Mohammad, Qadar and Kaka Hussain were arrested and 25 bovines were rescued, they added.

A case was registered at and investigation taken up, they said.

In a separate incident, three vehicles carrying bovines to were intercepted in Surankote and Behramgalla.

Three persons-- Imran Khan, and Abid Amin-- were arrested and 13 cattle were rescued, they said.

