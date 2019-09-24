Michiel Huisman, Tadanobu Asano cast in thriller 'Kate'

Michiel Huisman and Tadanobu Asano have joined Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Netflix's assassin thriller "Kate".

Additional cast members also include Jun Kunimura, Miyavi Lee Ishihara and newcomer Miku Martineau, reported Variety.

The film will be directed by "The Huntsman: Winter's War" helmer Cedric Nicolas-Troyan from a script by Umair Aleem.

The story follows a female assassin (Winstead), who after being poisoned and given less than 24 hours to live, must go on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo to take vengeance on her murderer before she dies.

Woody Harrelson is also on board to star.

Huisman is best known for "Game of Thrones", while Asano has appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as "Thor: Ragnarok". Kunimura has featured on "Suits" and Ishihara has movies like "Kong: Skull Island" to his credit.

