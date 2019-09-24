JUST IN
China planning controls on e-cigarettes amid health concern

AP  |  Beijing 

A state news agency says China is preparing to impose controls on the content of liquid and additives used in electronic cigarettes amid rising global concern about deaths and illnesses blamed on vaping.

The China News Service said Tuesday rules will be issued as early as next month but gave no indication what restrictions might be imposed.

India banned sales of e-cigarettes this month and regulators in the United States and other countries are imposing controls following deaths and illnesses blamed on vaping.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 11:15 IST

