Microsoft's Bing search engine goes offline in China

The Microsoft-run was unavailable in mainland late Wednesday, raising concerns among some that it could be the latest foreign website to be blocked by censors.

Attempting to open cn. com results in an error message, though users can still access Bing's international site using a (VPN), which allows people to circumvent China's "Great Firewall" of censorship.

It is not clear whether or not has joined China's long list of prohibited websites or if its service is experiencing technical difficulties.

Facebook, and a host of Western are blocked in

While its rival shut down its in China in 2010, Bing has continued to operate in the country along with Microsoft-owned

On Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media site, people complained about the lack of access, with some speculating that Bing too had been "walled off".

Others aired their dissatisfaction about having to use Baidu, China's largest domestic

"I can't open Bing, but I don't want to use -- what to do?" wrote one user.

"Bing is actually dead -- is this to force me to use ?" said another, cursing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)