Minister hails Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrants

Maharashtra minister and NCP
leader Jayant Patil on Saturday praised Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrant workers desirous of returning to their homes.
Noting that Sood has played a villain in some of his films, the water resources minister termed the actor as an "inspiring hero" in reality.
"Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him @SonuSood," tweeted Patil, who heads the state NCP unit.
He also shared a picture of Sood standing near the buses reportedly arranged by him to ferry migrant workers.
