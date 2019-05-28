Three killed as ambulance rams into truck

Three persons, including a two-year-old boy, were killed while three others were seriously injured Tuesday when an ambulance carrying them rammed into a truck here, police said.

The accident took place when the ambulance was carrying the injured boy to (LLR) Hospital, said.

Rishi had sustained serious injuries after falling from the roof of his house in Banda and was referred to from

As the ambulance reached the flyover in Ahirwan, its tyre got deflated and it rammed into a truck from behind resulting in three deaths, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Anarkali (55) her son (28) and grandson Rishi, he added.

