Minor girl allegedly raped by five youths in Jharkhand

A minor was allegedly raped by five youths at area of district and the accused were arrested, a said on Thursday.

The incident took place of Tuesday when the girl left home to visit her maternal uncles house at Bundu, about 40 km from here, of police (rural) Ashutosh Shekhar said.

But before going her uncle's house, the girl had spent time with her boy friend. Then when they were on their way to the girl's uncle's house, the five accused thrashed the boy and snatched away their

The youths then took the girl to an isolated place and raped her, Shekhar said.

Both the victim and her boy friend then went to police station around 1.30 am and filed a complaint.

Following this a police team conducted raids and arrested all the culprits within a few hours of the complaint, he added.

They were produced before a local court here and sent to judicial custody.

The victim was sent for medical check-up, Shekhar said.

