Jatin Munjal launches natural food startup Jus Amazin

Jitin Munjal, former of DuPont, Saturday launched his and called Jus Amazin.

Jus Amazin Foods and Beverages eyes a share in growing USD 100 billion global natural foods and drinks industry, the company said in a statement.

"Jus Amazin's current product range includes 100 per cent natural, gluten free, soy free, dairy free and plant based foods such as nut and seed butters or spreads (almond butter, organic peanut butter, seed butter and cashew butter)," it said.

The products are currently available at leading and in many cities, including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)