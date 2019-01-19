JUST IN
Jatin Munjal launches natural food startup Jus Amazin

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jitin Munjal, former director of DuPont, Saturday launched his natural nutrition food and beverage venture called Jus Amazin.

Jus Amazin Foods and Beverages eyes a share in growing USD 100 billion global natural foods and drinks industry, the company said in a statement.

"Jus Amazin's current product range includes 100 per cent natural, gluten free, soy free, dairy free and plant based foods such as nut and seed butters or spreads (almond butter, organic peanut butter, seed butter and cashew butter)," it said.

The products are currently available at leading e-commerce websites and retail stores in many cities, including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

Sat, January 19 2019. 15:36 IST

