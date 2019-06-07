Miscreants fire at houses of NDPP leaders, no casualty

Unidentified miscreants are creating a fear psychosis by indiscriminately firing at the residence of ruling the National (NDPP) legislators and party leaders in Nagaland's district, police said Friday.

The miscreants fired several blank shots from sophisticated weapons in the past two nights, a said, adding, there was no casualty.

Confirming the incident, Police, public relations officer (PRO), T Relo Aye said miscreants fired blank shots at the gate of private residence of newly elected MLA Sharingain Longkumer, located at 3rd mile, around 9.30 pm Thursday.

The MLA and his family members were not in the house at the time of the incident, the PRO said.

Police recovered around 10 empty cartridge shells of AK 47 rifle from the spot, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday night, miscreants fired a few rounds outside the gate of NDPP Abu Metha's house at Sovima, he said.

The reason behind the firing is not known and no claims have been made by any underground groups, a police officer said.

The police has registered separate cases and initiated an investigation into the matter, the PRO added.

