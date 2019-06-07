France January 2015 attacks trial set for 2020: source

Suspects linked to the jihadist attacks that struck the region in January 2015 will stand trial from April to July next year, a legal source on Friday.

A special criminal court will hear the case against 14 people accused of helping the attackers who killed 17 people in a three-day series of attacks.

The victims included 12 people killed at the offices of the by and his brother on January 7, 2015.

Over the following two days the third gunman, Amedy Coulibaly, shot dead a and killed four people at a Jewish supermarket.

All three gunmen were killed by police.

The suspects going on trial next year are accused of providing them with logistical support.

The three attackers had claimed allegiance to jihadist groups.

The source told AFP the trial would run from April 20 to July 3, 2020. Since those killings, more than 250 people have died in a series of jihadist-linked attacks in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)