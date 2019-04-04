MIT cuts research collaborations with Huawei, ZTE over US investigations

The prestigious is cutting future research collaborations with Chinese tech giants and ZTE, citing US investigations into the companies' alleged sanctions violations.

Federal authorities unveiled sweeping charges against in January for allegedly stealing technology and violating US sanctions on

The company has also been under fire in recent months as it faces a global US campaign to blacklist over espionage fears.

"MIT is not accepting new engagements or renewing existing ones with Huawei and or their respective subsidiaries due to federal investigations regarding violations of sanction restrictions," and associate provost said in a letter.

"The Institute will revisit collaborations with these entities as circumstances dictate," they added in the letter posted on MIT's website on Wednesday.

Projects funded by people or groups from China, and Saudi Arabia, those involving work in these countries, and collaborations with people or entities from the countries, would also be subject to "elevated-risk" reviews, they added.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to strengthen the process for reviewing international engagements, the letter added.

Other American universities including and have made similar moves to cut research ties with Huawei following the US indictments.

Earlier this year said it would not pursue new funding from Huawei for either research contracts or philanthropic donations -- though existing projects would continue.

came close to collapse last year after American were banned from selling it vital components over its continued dealings with and

Huawei did not immediately return a request for comment.

Chinese referred questions on the MIT case to the involved but said has always encouraged Chinese firms to abide by local and international rules.

"At the same time, we also urge the government of the country to provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises," Geng said at a regular press briefing.