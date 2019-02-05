Mizoram BJP to be dissolved if Citizenship Bill not revoked: State unit chief

BJP chief on Tuesday threatened to dissolve the if the national leadership goes ahead with the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, "harming the interests of northeast people".

He stressed that people of and their safety were of "primary importance".

"The BJP state unit was formed to safeguard the interests of the people of If the central leadership decides to legislate the proposed amendment, the state unit would have no option but to dissolve itself," Hluna told reporters here.

He said he had approached Narendra Modi, and other national leaders over the controversial bill and appealed to the party's central leadership to revoke it.

He added that as an alternative, the state BJP unit also requested the national leaders that the bill, if not revoked, should at least keep the northeastern states out of its purview.

"We would be left with no choice but to dissolve the BJP state unit if our appeals are not taken into consideration," Hluna said.

The churches in the Christian-majority state have been asked to organise a mass prayer for the bill's defeat in Parliament, he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8. It seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in instead of 12, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

Protests against the bill have rocked the entire northeast, including the National Front-ruled Mizoram.

Several organisations and political parties claim that the bill threatens the identity, language and culture of indigenous people.

