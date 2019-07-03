Mizoram govt bans import of pork from some Asian countries

The district magistrates of all the eight districts in Mizoram have issued prohibitory orders banning import of pigs, piglets and pork-based food items into their respective districts, in view of the prevalence of African Swine Fever (ASF) in some Asian countries, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The secretary for state animal husbandry and veterinary department gave the instruction to all the district magistrates, it said.

"Experts said that import of pork and pork-based food items from Asian countries such as China, Vietnam and Laos could easily cause ASF outbreak in the state," the statement said.

As ASF infection means sure death for pigs and piglets, preventive measures are being taken by the state government to ensure that the dreaded disease does not enter Mizoram, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)