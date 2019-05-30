'BIMSTEC invite indicates India shaping alternative regional platform'

The decision to invite



leaders for the prime minister's swearing-in ceremony indicates that is now shaping an alternative regional engagement platform as SAARC has no basis to go forward, says a former Indian

had invited SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) leaders for a similar event in 2014.

Talmiz Ahmad, who had served as an Indian to Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, said on Thursday that SAARC has been a non-starter for several years because of the state of relations.

( Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) has almost all members of SAARC minus Pakistan, he said.

The member-states are Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and

"And BIMSTEC is a much looser organisation in that SAARC is more structured. SAARC requires you...whatever you offer to one country you have to offer to others," Ahmad told

Noting that BIMSTEC is still taking shape, he said it is made up of India's neighbouring countries, centred around and gives an opportunity, if it so wishes, to engage with and on bilateral basis.

"BIMSTEC does not preclude our engagement with and which are other members of SAARC. So, BIMSTEC has all members of SAARC minus and which we can engage with separately", Ahmad said.

"So, BIMSTEC (invitation to its leaders for the ceremony) indicates that is now shaping an alternative regional engagement platform because SAARC has no basis to go forward...it's regrettable but it's a fact of history, it (SAARC) is not going to go anywhere for the time being".

In this situation, BIMSTEC has been given certain significance by the Narendra Modi and inviting its leaders for the swearing-in indicates a very strong message that BIMSTEC would receive considerable attention from India, according to him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)