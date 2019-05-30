JUST IN
2 workers killed in fireworks factory blast in TN

Press Trust of India  |  Virudhunagar 

Two persons were charred to death in an explosion at a private fireworks factory unit near Sattur in the district Thursday, police said.

Friction during mixing of chemicals caused the blast in which the two workers, both aged 50, died, they said.

Somee 46 sheds in the factory were razed to the ground in the incident.

Fire service personnel doused the fire after a two-hour battle.

