MNS sets up shadow cabinet, Raj's son gets Uddhav, Aaditya's portfolios

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday announced a 'shadow cabinet' for the state, giving the 'tourism portfolio' to chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit, in the process pitting him against state Tourism minister and cousin Aaditya Thackeray.

Amit's name as shadow tourism minister, and 'law and judiciary minister'. which pits the youngster against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was announced at the party's 14 Foundation Day here by

The rivalry between Raj and Uddhav was part of the state's political grapevine when the former was with the Sena, and out in the open when he walked to form the on March 9, 2006.

The shadow cabinet, a legacy of British parliamentary politics, comprises a team of senior spokespeople chosen by the leader of the opposition to mirror the cabinet in government.

Each member of the shadow cabinet is appointed to lead on a specific policy area for their party and to question and challenge their counterpart in the Cabinet.

In this way, the official opposition seeks to present itself as an alternative government-in-waiting.