Mnuchin at G20: US-Mexico deal 'very, very significant'

on Saturday hailed a deal between the US and on tariffs and immigration as "very, very significant" with a "very important outcome".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ministers and central bank governors, said: "We couldn't be more pleased with the agreement that we reached.

It is very, very significant and we very much appreciate the commitments that has made to help us on those important immigration issues."



Late Friday, and City reached an 11th-hour deal to crack down on migration from Central America, with relenting on threats to slap potentially devastating tariffs on the neighbouring country.

With Trump ready to impose five percent tariffs on all Mexican goods starting Monday, senior officials hammered out an agreement after three days of intense negotiations at the State Department.

"As a result of (the deal), the agreed that we will not be moving forward with the tariffs so that was a very important outcome," said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)