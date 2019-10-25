JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to reach consensus on Bhushan Power & Steel assets
Business Standard

Mobikon raises $12.5 million in series B funding led by Binny Bansal

Mobikon said it will utilise these funds to pursue its mission to be the "most impactful data exchange platform in the restaurant software vertical

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Binny Bansal
Binny Bansal

Mobikon, a leading marketing and customer engagement platform for food and beverages industry, has raised a Series B round of $12.5 million.

Mobikon will utilise these funds to pursue its mission to be the "most impactful data exchange platform in the restaurant software vertical," the seven-year-old startup said in a statement.

The financing round was led by entrepreneur, Binny Bansal.

"Mobikon has posted a stellar growth rate in customer acquisition in the last few months, along with demonstrated improvement in key business metrics of portfolio restaurants. Their proposed geographical expansion into Australia and further into South East Asia will give them unbeatable market leadership in the restaurant-tech space," Bansal said.
First Published: Fri, October 25 2019. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU