Kargil gets mobile services back after 145-day long internet shutdown

Mobile Internet services were restored in district of Ladakh on Friday after remaining suspended for 145 days in the wake of the Centre abrogating provisions of of the Constitution, officials said.

The services were restored in view of complete normalcy returning to Kargil, with no untoward incident taking place over the past four months, the officials said.

They said local religious leaders have appealed to people not to misuse the facility.

Broadband services were already functional in

Internet services were suspended on August 5, the Centre announced abrogation of and bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.