MoD to give special family pension to NoKs of pensioners on death attributable to military service

The Defence Ministry has decided to give Special Family Pension/ Liberalised Family Pension to the next of the kin of pensioner on death attributable to military service, a senior official from the ministry said Thursday.

Prior to January 17, 2013, the next of kins (NoKs) of the armed force pensioner who got re-employed in civil department after getting retired from military service were authorised to draw Ordinary Family Pension (OFP) either from military side or from civil side whichever was beneficial to them.

According to a government order January 1, 2013 and March 21, 2013, it was decided that the families of armed forces pensioners who got re-employed in civil departments after getting retired from military service, and were getting military pension till death, shall be allowed to draw family pension from military side in addition to the family pension.

"It has been decided by the Ministry of Defence that Special Family Pension (SFP)/Liberalised Family Pension (LFP), would be admissible on death of a pensioner who was re-employed in military service and if his death is attributable to military service, in addition to Ordinary Family Pension in respect of the previous military/civil service subject to fulfilment of other condition," the official said.

