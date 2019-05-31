Modi 2.0 govt: Several ministers take charge, outline plans

Several ministers of the Friday took charge of their ministries within hours of their portfolios being allocated, with some outlining their plans and speaking about challenges.

Later, they got together at (PMO) in South Block for the first meeting of the Narendra Cabinet, that took some key decisions like announcing pension to farmers, traders and shopkeepers.

The cabinet also decided to convene the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha from June 17 to July 26, with the regular budget to be presented on July 5.

Prime also took charge of his office in the morning.

Finance and her deputy Anurag Thakur, External Affairs S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Information and Prakash Javadekar, and were among the ministers who took charge Friday.

Minister of the newly-formed 'Jal Shakti' Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh, Power and New and Renewable Energy minister R K Singh also assumed charge of their ministries.

Prahlad Singh Patel, a five-time lawmaker from and known for supporting ban on cow slaughter, took charge as the (independent charge).

Pradesh said he would work towards "correcting the malicious perception" created about the Indian culture.

"I am happy that there will be continuity in the work that we had begun in the first stint....Newer speed of implementing infra projects and customer satisfaction that is the new Indian Railways and that the PM has charted for us," said Piyush Goyal, who retained the Railways portfolio.

