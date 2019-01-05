Congress 'misleading' farmers with promises of loan waivers: Narendra Modi

took a dig at the on Saturday for "misleading" farmers in the name of loan waiver, in spite of considering them as merely a "vote bank".

He further said for the BJP, farmers were the "annadata" (provider of food) for whose genuine welfare his government had been working sincerely.

"We consider farmers as the 'annadata', unlike the previous governments who considered them as a mere vote bank," the said, addressing a crowd here in Jharkhand, while elaborating on the difference between the (BJP) and the

was addressing the crowd after laying the foundation of several irrigation projects in Jharkhand, including the Rs 2,391.36-crore which will provide irrigation to a 19,604-hectare area in and also in parts of the neighbouring

"Earlier, the government had forced farmers to borrow loans and today, they are misleading them with promises of loan waivers.

"Had I considered farmers as a vote bank, I could have waived their Rs one lakh loan...this (loan waiver) could have provided an immediate succour to farmers, but our priority is to provide them with facilities to boost their produce for doubling their income and this will help the farmers for generations," he said.

took a swipe at Congress Rahul Gandhi, saying "he might not be knowing what is Koel...whether it is an irrigation project or the name of a river or a bird".

The praised Chief Minister and his counterpart for working together for this ambitious irrigation project spread over the two states and said this was a good example of federalism which others should learn.

"At a time when many states are fighting with each other (over water and other issues), the way and and the MPs of and worked together for the Koel Karo Mandal project is a good example of federalism which others should learn," he said in the presence of Das and a large number of MPs from the two states.

Prior to addressing the public rally, Modi also handed over house keys to five beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Taking a dig at the previous governments, he said they were least bothered about farmers' welfare in Jharkhand and the delay in the completion of the project was a proof of that.

The Mandal dam, the work on which began in 1972 but was stalled since 1993, will be built on the river in Barwadih block of district.

The prime minister laid the foundations of several development projects to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore in Jharkhand.

Talking about the PMAY, Modi said his government had ended the role of agents and middlemen under the scheme by providing money to the beneficiaries directly in their

"During the days of the government run by a remote control, only 25 lakh houses were built under this scheme in five years, whereas we, in nearly four-and-a-half years, have built around 1.25 crore houses," he said, comparing the performance of the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government with that of the present Bharatiya Janata Party-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule.

"Our aim is to provide housing for all, be it in the rural areas or in the urban areas. We do not believe in naming schemes after politicians, the benefits doled out under these schemes is what matters," Modi said, adding that the houses provided under the scheme would have all the basic amenities, including gas connection, electricity and toilets.

He alleged that in the past, the work culture was such that many schemes remained only in files for long and asserted that now, a system of rigorous monitoring of every scheme was developed so that those were completed within a given time-frame.

Unlike in the past, the work now was not done in air-conditioned rooms, Modi said.