Modi govt working for 'New India'; has given hope to people: Prez

was going through "uncertain times" ahead of the 2014 polls and the government after assuming power resolved to work towards a 'New India', giving hope to the people, said Thursday.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget Session, he said the NDA government has been trying to pass the triple talaq bill to empower Muslim women so that they can live a life without fear.

The government has been working to fulfil hopes and aspirations of all sections of people, he said.

"The country was going through times of uncertainty before the 2014 elections, and after the polls my government resolved to make a New India," the said.

Highlighting the governments achievements and various welfare schemes, Kovind said 21 crore poor people were covered under the PM's life insurance scheme, while over 2 crore households got power connection as part of the PM's Saubhagya scheme.

"Under Swachh Bharat initiative, the government has built nine crore toilets," he said.

The also described 2019 as a significant year for democracy as the country is observing the 150th birth

Be it cities or villages, the government has worked towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, he said.

