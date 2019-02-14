Modi held up at Dehradun airport due to bad weather

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address a rally in Rudrapur, has been held up at the Jolly Grant Airport here for over an hour as his chopper could not take off due to inclement weather on Thursday, a senior police officer said.
The prime minister landed at the airport here this morning. He is to fly in a chopper to Rudrapur, but inclement weather delayed the travel.
It has been raining here since early morning.
Modi has been waiting at the Jolly Grant Airport for more than an hour, Additional Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said.
The prime minister will address a public meeting and launch several development projects, including the State Integrated Co-operative Development Project, in Rudrapur.
The InteIntegrated Co-operative Development Project aims to drastically improve the rural economy in Uttarakhand by giving a boost to co-operative, farm and allied sectors and check forced migration from the hills.
