Modi held up at Dehradun airport due to bad weather

Modi, who is scheduled to address a rally in Rudrapur, has been held up at the here for over an hour as his could not take off due to inclement weather on Thursday, a said.

The landed at the airport here this morning. He is to fly in a to Rudrapur, but inclement weather delayed the travel.

It has been raining here since early morning.

Modi has been waiting at the for more than an hour, of Police said.

The will address a public meeting and launch several development projects, including the State Integrated Development Project, in Rudrapur.

The InteIntegrated Development Project aims to drastically improve the rural economy in Uttarakhand by giving a boost to co-operative, farm and allied sectors and check forced migration from the hills.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)