Dutch probe China's Huawei for possible spying: report

services are investigating for possibly spying for the by leaving a "back door" to data of customers of major telecoms firms, a report said Thursday.

The probe, reported by newspaper, comes as a series of western countries weigh the risks of allowing the Chinese to become involved in the new Volkskrant said the refused to confirm the report.

declined to comment, saying the spy agency "does not comment on possible individual cases" when contacted by AFP.

was quoted by the newspaper as denying the report, adding: "In every country where we do business, we abide by the laws and regulations and we protect the privacy of our customers." The story, quoting intelligence sources, said was believed to have hidden secret access to customer information of three major Dutch networks, Vodafone/Ziggo, / and

It added that the was now probing whether there was a link with Chinese efforts.

The report comes at a sensitive time as the cabinet of Dutch is due shortly to decide about Huawei's involvement in the Netherlands' new

said in April that it had signed a deal with the Chinese firm to modernise its existing but that it would look to a western provider for 5G.

The Dutch debate is part of a wider battle between and the over trade and global influence.

US on Wednesday effectively barred Huawei from the American market amid fears could spy on communications and gain access to critical infrastructure.

has been pressing allies to keep the Chinese firm out of mobile networks, most recently warning Britain against letting Huawei become involved in its 5G upgrade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)