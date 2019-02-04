Modi-led "Kauravas" will be drubbed by Rahul in polls: Antony

The coming elections will witness the "second Kurukshetra war" in which the Narendra Modi-led "Kauravas" will face a drubbing by the party led by Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony has said.

Inaugurating a march ahead of the polls Sunday, Antony said the " election is a war to save the country."



"The 2019 Lok Sabha election will witness a second Kurukshetra war in which the Kauravas led by will be destroyed by This year's election is not simply any other

This is a war to save the country, to save the Constitution, its morals and values, constitutional institutions and other threats faced by the country," Antony said.

Speaking at the 'Janamaha Yatra', led by state from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, Antony lashed out at the RSS and Prime Minister and said the Congress does not need any lessons of nationalism from the RSS and the BJP.

"RSS and Modi haven't grown big enough to teach nationalism to the ... the Indian National Congress doesn't need any lessons on nationalism from the RSS and BJP," Antony said.

There was a need to save from the Modi government as the country was facing the "worst" unemployment scenario in the last 45 years, he said.

He also flayed the CPI-M-led Pinarayi Vijayan government and alleged that both Vijayan and Modi had the same aim.

"They want to reduce the seats of Congress party. We need to reach out to the grassroot level. We need to win maximum number of seats in the coming polls to change the government in the Centre," Antony said.

Opposition Congress claimed the had failed on all fronts.

"Unemployment is at an all time high. The economy is in shambles. The common man was suffering due to inflation. For the last four years, the government did nothing for the farmers, people of the country.

But when at the end of its term they have declared all kinds of sops..the minorities have been living in fear," he said.

The march, to highlight the "failures" of both the state and Central governments, will cover all the 14 districts of and culminate at Thiruvananthapuram on February 28.

