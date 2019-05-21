Modi likens his LS campaign to pilgrimage at meeting with ministers

on Tuesday likened his campaign for this election to a pilgrimage, saying it stood out from other polls as it was being fought by the people and not the party alone.

He made these remarks at a meeting of ministers of his government at the where he thanked them for their work, told reporters.

"I have seen many elections but this one was beyond Public was fighting them. I have campaigned in assembly elections and undertaken political tours for the party in different elections. When I toured during these polls, it seemed that I was on a pilgrimage," the was quoted as saying.

He met Union ministers from the BJP as well as allies at the meeting- called 'Aabhar milan' (expressing gratitude)- hosted by

Shah also later hosted a dinner for party leaders and allies.

The BJP described the meeting as an occasion to thank ministers for "their service to the nation" ahead of the counting of votes for the election on May 23, following which a new government will assume charge.

Later in a tweet, Shah said, "I congratulate Team Modi Sarkar for their hard work and remarkable achievements in the last 5 years. Let us keep this momentum going for a New India under the leadership of PM "



Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, J P Nadda and Prakash Javadekar were among the key leaders from the BJP at the meeting.

Some ministers from BJP allies, including of the Lok Janshakti Party, from the Akali Dal and Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal, also attended the meeting.

In the dinner meet, Uddhav Thackeray, JD(U) Nitish Kumar, besides other allies were present.

The saffron camp has expressed confidence that the NDA will emerge victorious, with the exit polls too forecasting a return of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)