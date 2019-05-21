Archer sets sight on Kohli's scalp in World Cup

Named in England's squad ahead of his more experienced colleagues, rookie pacer Jofra Tuesday set his sights on taking the prized wicket of during the mega event.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born was included in the 15-man England squad



ahead of fellow pacer (46 ODIs) only weeks after making his international debut. He has played just three ODIs and a T20I since his first appearance for England earlier this month.

Archer, whose father is English, said he has an advantage over his England team-mates as he has already faced some of the world's leading cricketers while playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the

"I'd quite like to get Virat out, because I was not able to get him in the IPL because I think a leggie got him in every game he played. I also wanted to bowl at AB (de Villiers) as well, but don't think he's playing for South Africa," was quoted as saying by

" as well," added Archer, mentioning the big-hitting batsman.

Archer, however, felt that the most difficult batsman he had bowled to was Rajasthan Royals and England teammate

"The best I faced was in the nets. He is a 360 (degree) He can hit you straight down the ground or over the 'keeper's I don't think anywhere is safe with him."



He said his IPL stint has prepared him well for beginning May 30.

"I think I probably have a bigger advantage over some of the other guys in our team," he said.

"We play (these guys) twice a (season) in the IPL, so you know their weaknesses, you know their strengths, you know if they can't run between the wickets... it gets you an extra bit of inside information."



He added: "To be honest, I think international is probably the same intensity as the IPL. I think the only thing that changes is the amount of overs (the IPL is a Twenty20 competition)."



Asked about his chances of making it to the Test side, he said, "If they do (select me) I would be over the moon but right now there is a to think about. I've only just got into the side and I don't expect to be selected straight away for the Test team.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)