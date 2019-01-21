Pondy CM greets people of 3 NE states on statehood day

V Narayanasamy Monday greeted the people of the three North Eastern States--Manipur, and Tripura--on their 47th

In his message, he said these states had made good progress in several sectors adding "congratulations to the people."



Narayanasamy, who has been urging the centre to concede Puducherry's statehood demand said, "we should also strive hard to get statehood for "



The had in July last year led a delegation of MLAs of the ruling Congress, DMK and opposition AIADMK to to present a detailed memorandum to union ministers and leaders of various political parties making out a strong case for grant of statehood to

The territorial Assembly had adopted resolutions on more than 18 occasions urging the Centre to concede the demand of Puducherry for statehood.

Puducherry along with its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam became a union territory in 1962 in the wake of de jure transfer of power from the French to the with the merger of these former French establishments.

He expressed confidence that the goal of statehood for Puducherry would be attained sooner than later.

