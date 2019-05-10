Harkatul Mujahideen militant killed in encounter in J&K

A militant belonging to the Harkatul Mujahideen (HuM) was killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Acting on a credible input about the presence of militants, security forces had launched a cordon and at Ramnagri in Herpora area of the district, a said.

"During the operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the It was retaliated leading to a brief exchange of fire," the said.

He said one militant was killed who was identified as Sofi alias Umar, a resident of Model Town-B in Sopore area of district.

"According to police records, Ishfaq had a long history of terror crime records and was initially affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HuM. He and other terrorist associates were involved in a series of terror crimes, including grenade attacks on at Safa Kadal, Soura and Police Station Khanyar," the said.

Ishfaq, who was arrested earlier and released on bail, had joined the terror ranks again in 2018, he said, adding that incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was seized from the scene of encounter.

