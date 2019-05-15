Modi's legacy as Gujarat CM burden for country's communal history: Mayawati

on Wednesday claimed that Narendra Modi's legacy as the minister is a black spot for himself and the BJP, as well as a burden on the communal history of the country.

alleged that the had crossed all limits of decency in terming the BSP her personal property.

"The entire country knows that most of those having benami properties and the corrupt are connected with the BJP," she said, claiming that Modi is honest only on paper, just like he is an OBC only on paper.

The said her tenures as minister had been clean.

"PM Modi has been the CM for a longer time than me, but his legacy is such that it is a black spot not only on himself, but also on the BJP and a burden on the communal history of the country," she said.

also retorted to for holding her "unfit" for public life post her personal attack on Modi.

"His (Modi's) tenure, not only as CM, but also as the PM, has been full of anarchy, violence, tension and hatred," she said. "It can be said that he has been a failure in holding public office and is also unfit. He failed to adhere to the Indian culture and Constitution and has been unfit as the PM of the country."



Mayawati alleged that the and Modi were different in reality than what they show themselves to be. "They made all efforts to defame me, but it all proved futile as our accounts are clear and the BSP is like an open book," she said.

Terming note ban the "biggest scam", the said it is also an issue which needs investigation.

The country also knows what the BJP's is in not getting back the black money from abroad, she added.

